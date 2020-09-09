Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We will have one more summerlike day today before a cold front brings in cooler air heading into the weekend.

A frontal boundary that has been wobbling around near the Canadian border for the last few days will be moving a little more northward today. We are on the warm side of that front, so it will still be feeling like summer here with temperatures getting up into the low 80s today for most of us. There is just a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm later this afternoon & evening, mainly to the north.

That front will finally move through as a cold front from north to south on Thursday. It will be accompanied by showers & thunderstorms during the afternoon & evening. It will still be warm on Thursday, but you’ll feel the difference by late in the day as that cooler air works its way in from Canada.

With high pressure building into the northeast in the wake of the departing cold front, Friday will feature lots of sunshine, although it will be a bit cooler than average.

The weekend will start out with lots of sunshine on Saturday, early on. But clouds will start coming in as a frontal system moves at us from the Great Lakes region.

That front will catch up to us on Sunday for a pretty wet day. A few showers may linger into early Monday before skies clear out later in the day.

Take MAX Advantage of thest late summer days! -Gary

