3 Vermont families sue for tuition for religious schools

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Three Vermont families are suing Vermont’s education secretary and certain school districts saying that denying them a state tuition benefit to send their children to religious schools is unconstitutional.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court comes two months after a divided U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a Montana case that states can’t cut religious schools out of programs that send public money to private education.

The lawsuit says the families live in areas where the school districts will pay tuition for a student to attend public schools operated by other districts or an approved independent school.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

