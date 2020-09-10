Board upholds Burke Mountain Resort value at $18.7 million

BURKE, Vt. (AP) - The Burke Board of Civil Authority has upheld the market value of the Burke Mountain ski resort at $18.7 million after the ski area’s lawyer appealed it as too high.

The Caledonian Record reports that the valuation includes the 116-room Burke Mountain Hotel and Conference Center, two ski lodges and 1,608 acres of land. The ski resort, whose former owner was charged with fraud, remains in the hands of a federal-appointed receiver until it is sold to new owners.

The resort’s value was contested earlier this year but upheld by the assessor.

