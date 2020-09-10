Burlington files lawsuit against CityPlace developers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington Thursday filed a lawsuit against the developers of CityPlace, the stalled $200 million project in the heart of downtown.

The lawsuit against BTC Mall Associates alleges they broke their contract with the city to build the project. Officials say the legal action comes after developer Don Sinex informed the city last week he was attempting to terminate the 2017 development agreement with the city.

“The developer’s recent letters make explicitly clear that it is attempting to renege on its longstanding, binding commitments to the people of Burlington by arguing that it never started construction,” Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said in a statement. “Anyone who has looked at the construction site in the last two years knows that’s absurd, and we’re not going to let them get away with it. With this lawsuit, we are fighting for the reconnected and dramatically improved public streets and infrastructure that Burlington has been promised, and ultimately, for the widely shared vision of restored homes, jobs, and vitality in this long-troubled part of our downtown.”

The city is also asking the court to compel the developer to immediately rebuild St. Paul and Pine Streets, activate Bank and Cherry Streets, and construct additional improvements to the public streets as promised.

The long-delayed project has left an empty pit in the heart of Burlington where the 10-story housing, hotel, and mixed office and retail space were supposed to go.

Related Stories:

Legal analyst cautions Burlington against CityPlace lawsuit

Burlington skeptical of giving Don Sinex control of CityPlace again

Local team to take over CityPlace project

What’s next for CityPlace?

Developer pulls out; Burlington’s CityPlace project in doubt

Burlington mayor sets new deadlines for CityPlace developers

CityPlace construction faces new delays

COVID-19 may cause construction delays in Burlington

CityPlace forum Thursday aims to answer additional questions

Developers present revised CityPlace plans to the public

Brookfield files countersuit against CityPlace opponents

New details released about CityPlace project

Burlington merchants concerned about loss of downtown mall

Burlington residents, businesses supportive of CityPlace changes

CityPlace developers scale back Burlington project

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.