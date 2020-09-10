Burlington School District giving away take-home meals

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Free meals are being given out in the Burlington School District.

We’re told take-home meals will be given out at all open schools each morning during drop-off.

Any BHS family that wants meals for the next few days may get them when dropping off their elementary or middle school student.

You can reach out to the Burlington School Food Project office to discuss other meal access opportunities.

