Campaign Countdown: Vt. candidates for governor weigh in on climate and clean water

(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont voters will make their voices heard in the coming weeks to choose the state’s next governor. Calvin Cutler reports on how Governor Phil Scot and Democratic challenger, Lt. Governor David Zuckerman, differ on tackling climate change and clean water issues.

Republican Phil Scott and Democrat David Zuckerman agree that climate change is a big issue and say they are both committed to getting 90% of the state’s energy from renewable resources by 2050, but their visions of how to get there are different.

Scott says his track record of rolling out electric vehicle incentives and infrastructure is a targeted approach to tackling the state’s carbon emissions. “Trying to address the carbon emissions from the transportation sector. Sixty percent of all the emissions are from that area and so I think that’s the future,” Scott said. He says if the state continues to invest in EV incentives, the technology will become cheaper and Vermonters can ramp up how many are on the road.

But Zuckerman says that’s not enough and that under Scott’s leadership Vermont has lost hundreds of jobs in the solar industry."Both tackling the climate crisis and creating jobs are hand-in-hand. In a Zuckerman administration we would be moving forward with vision in creating energy policy that would create jobs but also creating energy conservation policy," Zuckerman said. He says he’d work across the public and private sectors to incentivize weatherization, renewable energy, and overhauling transportation.

Vermont’s next governor will also have to oversee federally-mandated Lake Champlain cleanup efforts. Right now, Scott is rolling out the so-called “3-Acre Rule,” which requires landowners to manage stormwater runoff from any impervious spaces like parking lots and buildings that total more than three-acres to reduce phosphorous entering the lake.

“It’s working well. It’s going to be expensive, we know that, but we’ve put a number of provisions in place to make sure we can do that over the next 20 years,” Scott said.

Zuckerman says the big cost is a necessary step, but the organic farmer says the state has to find other ways to reduce runoff, such as regenerative agriculture. “As you build organic matter in your soil, you reduce the runoff. By reducing runoff from agricultural lands, we stop loading more phosphorous into our waterways,” he said.

Voters will go to the polls on November 3rd.

