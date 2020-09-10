Advertisement

Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the facility which was decimated by the Aug. 4 explosion when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates detonated.
It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the facility which was decimated by the Aug. 4 explosion when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates detonated.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIRUT (AP) — A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents traumatized by last month’s massive explosion there that killed and injured thousands of people.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the facility, which was decimated by the Aug. 4 explosion when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate detonated, triggering a shock wave explosion that blasted windows, doors and walls miles away.

A column of black smoke billowed from the port at midday Thursday, with orange flames leaping from the ground. The Lebanese army said the fire is at a warehouse where oil and tires are placed in the duty free zone at the port adding that fighting the blaze is ongoing and that army helicopters are taking part in the operation.

Army helicopters were taking part in efforts to extinguish the fire.

Panicked residents cracked open windows and called each other to warn them of the new fire. Local TV stations said the companies that have offices near the port have asked their employees to leave the area. Lebanese troops closed the major road that passes near the port referring traffic to other areas.

The Aug. 4 explosion killed more than 190 people, injured around 6,500 and damaged thousands of buildings in the Lebanese capital. The sight of another huge fire a month later created panic among residents traumatized by last month’s explosion.

State-run National News Agency said the fire was at a warehouse where tires are placed. It added that firefighters are dealing with the blaze.

Police spokesman Col. Joseph Msalam said they have no information about what is happening at the port adding that the facility is currently under control of the army.

Asked about reports that the fire was caused by burning tires and oil, he said “I don’t know. It could be containers. I really don’t know what is there.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Despite hiccups, state calls buy local voucher program a success

Updated: moments ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
More than 20,000 Vermonters applied for shop local coupons through a state effort to help boost the economy. But the program had a few hiccups when it was rolled out.

National Politics

Many more likely sought US jobless aid as layoffs persist

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. government will provide its latest snapshot Thursday of the pace of layoffs, which have remained elevated but have been declining as some sectors of the economy have rebounded in the months since the viral pandemic erupted.

National Politics

Senate GOP’s virus relief bill expected to fail in vote

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A GOP coronavirus relief package faces dire prospects in a Senate test vote, and negotiators involved in recent efforts to strike a deal that could pass before the November election say they see little reason for hope.

News

School bus safety

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Officials discuss bus safety as students head back to the classroom.

Latest News

News

Vermont lawmakers approve major climate bill; Scott veto uncertain

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont lawmakers have taken final action on a major climate bill that would let citizens sue the state if it fails to meet its climate goals. The governor is still opposed to parts of the bill, which could tee up the first veto showdown of the virtual legislative session.

News

Man accused of multiple Burlington assaults arrested

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Burlington Police say a man with thirty run-in’s with officers in the last four months has been arrested following multiple assaults.

News

Man accused of multiple Burlington assaults arrested

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Burlington Police say a man with thirty run-in’s with officers in the last four months has been arrested following multiple assaults.

News

Vermont lawmakers approve major climate bill; Scott veto uncertain

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Vermont lawmakers have taken final action on a major climate bill that would let citizens sue the state if it fails to meet its climate goals.

National

California fire that killed 3 threatens thousands of homes

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Several other people have been critically burned and hundreds, if not thousands, of homes and other buildings are believed to have been damaged or destroyed by the North Complex fire northeast of San Francisco, authorities said.

Back To School

Burlington High School closed over air quality concerns

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Just two days into the new school year Burlington High School is closing its doors again-- now, over air quality concerns.