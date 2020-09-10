Judge gives man accused of lewd behavior at Plattsburgh beach deadline on plea deal

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Minnesota man accused of attempting to lure a young boy in Plattsburgh in December and lewd behavior on a public beach last month, was back in court Thursday to discuss a plea deal on the latest charges.

Police arrested John Froom in August at the Plattsburgh City Beach for urinating in public and touching himself inappropriately in front of several people, including a 12-year-old girl. The Clinton County DA’s office last week offered him a deal on those charges, but he told the court again on Thursday he needs more time to discuss the details with his lawyer.

The judge says a decision needs to be made by the next court date on September 24th

Related Stories:

Man accused of trying to lure child arrested again

Plattsburgh community concerned by release of attempted child abduction suspect

Court documents show subterfuge by suspect in attempted child abduction

Plattsburgh police gather tips on child luring suspect

Man charged with trying to lure 4-year-old boy in Plattsburgh

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.