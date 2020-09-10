Advertisement

Judge gives man accused of lewd behavior at Plattsburgh beach deadline on plea deal

John Froom/File
John Froom/File(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Minnesota man accused of attempting to lure a young boy in Plattsburgh in December and lewd behavior on a public beach last month, was back in court Thursday to discuss a plea deal on the latest charges.

Police arrested John Froom in August at the Plattsburgh City Beach for urinating in public and touching himself inappropriately in front of several people, including a 12-year-old girl. The Clinton County DA’s office last week offered him a deal on those charges, but he told the court again on Thursday he needs more time to discuss the details with his lawyer.

The judge says a decision needs to be made by the next court date on September 24th

