Judge: Trump campaign, RNC can intervene in voting lawsuit

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A judge has ruled that President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee can intervene in a lawsuit by the American Federation of Teachers challenging New Hampshire’s voting procedures during the coronavirus pandemic.

New Hampshire Public Radio reported a hearing is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 24. Focusing on the November election, the union sued to force New Hampshire to extend its deadline for accepting absentee ballots by mail; to cover absentee ballot postage costs; to allow wider use of absentee ballot dropboxes; and to permit third-party groups to return absentee ballots on voters' behalf.

The AFT says the changes are necessary for safety reasons. State officials are opposed to changing the rules now.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)