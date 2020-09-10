Advertisement

Judge: Trump campaign, RNC can intervene in voting lawsuit

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A judge has ruled that President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee can intervene in a lawsuit by the American Federation of Teachers challenging New Hampshire’s voting procedures during the coronavirus pandemic.  

New Hampshire Public Radio reported a hearing is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 24. Focusing on the November election, the union sued to force New Hampshire to extend its deadline for accepting absentee ballots by mail; to cover absentee ballot postage costs; to allow wider use of absentee ballot dropboxes; and to permit third-party groups to return absentee ballots on voters' behalf.

The AFT says the changes are necessary for safety reasons. State officials are opposed to changing the rules now.

