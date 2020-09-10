Man accused of multiple Burlington assaults arrested

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police say a man with thirty run-in’s with officers in the last four months has been arrested following multiple assaults.

Dujuan Williams was arrested on Wednesday morning, following a string of violent encounters in Burlington. On Tuesday, Police say Williams was identified as the man who kicked a person, who is staying in a tent in Battery Park, in the head multiple times. The victim suffered a seizure following the assault. The victim also told police Williams had assaulted him the night prior as well.

On Wednesday, police received a call about a man trying to assault another man with a stick near Pearl St. and St. Paul St., and the Transit Center. Police spoke with witnesses and view surveillance video, which showed Williams confronting a man, then hit the person in the head with a 1.5′ stick that had screws and staples protruding from it. The victim ran towards a nearby vehicle, and then got what police say could have possibly been a machete, and held it at his side as Williams continued to yell. As the victim left in the are, a third person pointed a possible gun at Williams before they left.

While reviewing surveillance video, police say Williams returned to the area. While attempting to arrest him, police say he violently resisted arrest, injuring both officers, and causing one to bleed. He was arraigned and released on conditions.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.