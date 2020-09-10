Advertisement

Missing African cat prowls New Hampshire city

Come home, Spartacus
Servals are native to Africa. Adults can measure up to 40 inches long and weigh more than 30 pounds.
Servals are native to Africa. Adults can measure up to 40 inches long and weigh more than 30 pounds.
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Police are asking residents in Merrimack, New Hampshire, to be on the look out for a rather exotic kitty.

The family pet was reported missing on Wednesday.

“Spartacus is a 40 lb., 4-year-old African Serval that is legally owned and permitted through Fish and Game,” said a Facebook post from the Merrimack Police Department. “He may come when called but tends to be skittish around strangers.”

Servals are native to Africa in areas south of the Sahara, according to Encyclopedia Britannica. Adults can measure up to 40 inches long and weigh more than 30 pounds.

Anyone who sees the missing cat is being asked to call police dispatch.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

