Moss Glen Falls trail to close next week for repairs

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - A popular trail in Stowe will be closed at certain times next week for repair work.

The Stowe Police Department says Moss Glen Falls Trail will be closed starting Monday until the 25th from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

That’s to replace walkways.

The trail will be open after 4:30 p.m. during the week and all day on the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.