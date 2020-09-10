New York residents urged to complete Census

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - If you haven’t filled out your Census yet, New York officials are reminding residents there’s only 20 days left.

Leaders in New York’s North Country say if residents don’t complete the online forms, they may not get as much state and federal funding for hospitals, schools, nonprofits, and more.

So far, Clinton County is above the state average for self-response, with more than 63 percent. Essex and Franklin Counties are below.

“I don’t think they punish you for the non-response rate, but that’s your census for the next ten years,” said Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh.

“For each person that doesn’t get counted, we lose a share of that federal funding and that representation that is so critical to our communities, especially now during these times. The more resources and representation that we lose, the more our locals are forced to bear, and the cost gets passed down to our local residents,” said Russ Kinyon director of the Franklin County Economic Development.

You can fill out those forms online, call the census bureau, or do it in person when a census-taker shows up on your doorstep, which will happen if you don’t fill them out.

The deadline is September 30th.

