NY eases restrictions on visits at assisted living homes

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York is now allowing visitors to see loved ones at assisted living homes that are COVID-free for 14 days, up from 28 days under previous guidance.

Family members and friends of residents at the state’s nursing homes and assisted living homes have been urging the state for months to ease its March 13 ban on most visits.

The state’s guidance has allowed visits for medically necessary or end-of life services.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.