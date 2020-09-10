Advertisement

Plattsburgh Rec Center looking for third party management

Plattsburgh Recreation Center
Plattsburgh Recreation Center(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh city leaders are trying to find someone to take over the City Recreation Center.

The center was closed in March because of the pandemic and city leaders are choosing not to resume active management of the facility.

Now, council is looking for someone to operate the building, which contains several basketball courts, a track, locker rooms, community rooms and a lot of workout equipment.

The goal is to keep it open for public use.

Proposals are due in two weeks.

