Police: NH woman crashed into moving school bus

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAMPTON, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say a Grafton Count, New Hampshire. woman who out on bail for drug charges, drove into a school bus while under the influence.

It happened Wednesday morning around 7:45 a.m. on Route 3 in Campton. Police say Erin Cluff, 26, drove across the center line and hit a moving and occupied school bus. No one was hurt.

Cluff was arrested for driving under the influence and possessing several drugs including heroin and meth. Police say was out on bail for drug possession and intent to distribute charges.

