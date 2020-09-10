Police: NH woman crashed into moving school bus

CAMPTON, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say a Grafton Count, New Hampshire. woman who out on bail for drug charges, drove into a school bus while under the influence.

It happened Wednesday morning around 7:45 a.m. on Route 3 in Campton. Police say Erin Cluff, 26, drove across the center line and hit a moving and occupied school bus. No one was hurt.

Cluff was arrested for driving under the influence and possessing several drugs including heroin and meth. Police say was out on bail for drug possession and intent to distribute charges.

