Rutland officials approve purchase of College of St. Joseph property

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland City’s Board of Alderman has approved purchasing 20 plus acres of the campus for nearly $2 million.

The city has been leasing the property since the college closed down last March because of falling enrollment, shaky finances, and struggles to remain accredited.

The sale includes the gym, ball fields, maintenance building, undeveloped land, and a parking lot.

Voters still need to approve a nearly $1.5 million bond in November.

The remaining 108 acres are being sold to Heartland Communities of America to build a senior care community.

