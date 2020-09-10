Shaheen proposes ‘Clean Elections Agreement’

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is asking her Republican challenger to discourage outside spending from “dark money” groups as part of what she’s calling a “Clean Elections Agreement.”

The proposal sent to Republican Bryan “Corky” Messner on Thursday includes a provision targeting nonprofit groups that don’t have to disclose their donors, commonly referred to as “dark money.” Shaheen wants Messner to agree to donate 50% of the cost of any outside ads run in his favor to a charity agreed upon by both candidates. The campaigns also would agree to reject assistance from foreign adversaries and avoid any illegal tactics to influence voter turnout.

The Messner campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

