Swimmer rescued from Lake Winnipesaukee dies

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Marine Patrol says a swimmer seen struggling in the waters off of Bear Island in Meredith was rescued, but didn’t survive.

The patrol said an island resident was swimming near shore on Wednesday when a family member saw him struggling. Neighbors retrieved him from the water and CPR was performed on him. A marine patrol supervisor and members of the Meredith Fire Department continued treatment, but the man, who was 72, died at the scene. His name has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The case remains under investigation.

