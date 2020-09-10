UVM continues to see low number of positive COVID test among student body

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the University of Vermont rounds out its second week of classes, officials are also finishing their fifth consecutive week of COVID testing.

The campus has so far only received 15 confirmed positive cases out of the estimated 22,000 tests performed since initial testing began.

The COVID-19 Information and Service Center says they’re still getting test results within a day’s time and are testing an average of over 2,000 students a day.

UVM officials say they’re blown away by the level of compliance from students and say that cooperation as well as their testing plan can be contributed to the low number of positive cases.

“The schools that have really high numbers of positive cases don’t have anywhere near as robust a testing procedure and protocol that we do, so we must be doing something correctly,” said Kevin Hytten with UVM’s COVID-19 Information and Service Center.

The testing center added they’ve been able to keep the testing process short and students only need to take 10 to 15 minutes out of their schedule to be tested when they visit the center.

