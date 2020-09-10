Advertisement

UVM continues to see low number of positive COVID test among student body

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the University of Vermont rounds out its second week of classes, officials are also finishing their fifth consecutive week of COVID testing.

The campus has so far only received 15 confirmed positive cases out of the estimated 22,000 tests performed since initial testing began.

The COVID-19 Information and Service Center says they’re still getting test results within a day’s time and are testing an average of over 2,000 students a day.

UVM officials say they’re blown away by the level of compliance from students and say that cooperation as well as their testing plan can be contributed to the low number of positive cases.

“The schools that have really high numbers of positive cases don’t have anywhere near as robust a testing procedure and protocol that we do, so we must be doing something correctly,” said Kevin Hytten with UVM’s COVID-19 Information and Service Center.

The testing center added they’ve been able to keep the testing process short and students only need to take 10 to 15 minutes out of their schedule to be tested when they visit the center.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health officials: BHS PCB contamination far exceeds state, federal safety levels

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
On what would have been Burlington High School’s second day back on campus this semester, students and staff on Thursday stayed home after air-quality tests showed harmful levels of PCBs in the building.

News

Burlington files lawsuit against CityPlace developers

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Dom Amato
The city of Burlington Thursday filed a lawsuit against the developers of CityPlace, the stalled $200 million project in the heart of downtown.

News

Judge gives man accused of lewd behavior at Plattsburgh beach deadline on plea deal

Updated: 12 minutes ago
The Minnesota man accused of attempting to lure a young boy in Plattsburgh in December and lewd behavior on a public beach last month, was back in court Thursday to discuss a plea deal on the latest charges.

News

Will fall foliage season salvage COVID tourism losses?

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Can Vermont’s tourism industry bounce back from the devastating blow of COVID-19?

News

UVM continues to see low number of positive COVID test among student body

Updated: 14 minutes ago
As the University of Vermont rounds out its second week of classes, officials are also finishing their fifth consecutive week of COVID testing.

Latest News

News

Health officials: BHS PCB contamination far exceeds state safety levels - clipped version

Updated: 15 minutes ago
On what would have been Burlington High School’s second day back on campus this semester, students and staff on Thursday stayed home after air-quality tests showed harmful levels of PCBs in the building.

News

Milton man charged with child porn

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Milton man faces charges of possessing child pornography.

News

Will fall foliage season salvage COVID tourism losses?

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
It’s no secret that Vermont tourism numbers have dipped dramatically during the pandemic. But as the fall foliage season approaches, those who rely heavily on those tourist dollars say they are confident things are getting better.

News

Nashua mayor says he has tested positive for coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess says he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

3 Vermont families sue for tuition for religious schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Three Vermont families are suing Vermont’s education secretary and certain school districts saying that denying them a state tuition benefit to send their children to religious schools is unconstitutional.