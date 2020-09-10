Vermont Public Radio, PBS announce plans to merge

WINOOSKI, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Public Radio and Vermont PBS have announced that they plan to merge next year to better serve the community.

Officials say the two boards unanimously voted Tuesday to merge to create a new public media organization, which is expected to be launched on July 1, 2021.

It must first get approval from the Federal Communications Commission.

VPR board chair Charlie Brown noted that that the media landscape is rapidly changing and audience needs are evolving. He says together they will provide their audience “with the ability to experience education, news, culture, the arts, and local content in a variety of formats, to meet their individual needs.”

