Advertisement

Vermont Public Radio, PBS announce plans to merge

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINOOSKI, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Public Radio and Vermont PBS have announced that they plan to merge next year to better serve the community.

Officials say the two boards unanimously voted Tuesday to merge to create a new public media organization, which is expected to be launched on July 1, 2021.

It must first get approval from the Federal Communications Commission.

VPR board chair Charlie Brown noted that that the media landscape is rapidly changing and audience needs are evolving. He says together they will provide their audience “with the ability to experience education, news, culture, the arts, and local content in a variety of formats, to meet their individual needs.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Latest News

News

Moss Glen Falls trail to close next week for repairs

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A popular trail in Stowe will be closed at certain times next week for repair work.

News

Man accused of multiple Burlington assaults arrested

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Burlington Police say a homeless man with a long rap sheet has been charged with several assaults in the downtown area this week.

News

Plattsburgh Rec Center looking for third party management

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Plattsburgh city leaders are trying to find someone to take over the City Recreation Center.

News

Police: NH woman crashed into moving school bus

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say a Campton, N.H. woman out on bail for drug charges, drove into a school bus while under the influence.

News

Police and school officials discuss school bus safety

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
With kids back to school, that means those yellow buses are back on the road.

Latest News

News

Burlington City Council looking to fast-track police misconduct charter change

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
Burlington City Council is looking to fast-track a charter change on police misconduct cases. Right now, the city charter says only the police chief has the authority to discipline an officer.

News

Police: NH woman crashed into moving school bus

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Police say Erin Cluff was under the influence at the time.

News

Burlington School District giving away take-home meals

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Take-home meals will be given out at all open schools each morning during drop-off.

AP

NY eases restrictions on visits at assisted living homes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
New York is now allowing visitors to see loved ones at assisted living homes that are COVID-free for 14 days, up from 28 days under previous guidance.

News

Despite hiccups, state calls buy local voucher program a success

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
More than 20,000 Vermonters applied for shop local coupons through a state effort to help boost the economy. But the program had a few hiccups when it was rolled out.