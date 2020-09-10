Vt. House approves $50M funding package for state college system

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont House has approved more than $50 million for the struggling Vermont State College system.

This funding package includes $30 million in base funding and more than $23 million in emergency money to stabilize the system’s finances. An additional $3 million is for COVID-crisis workforce training.

The college system has been facing declining enrollment and financial issues for years. Jeb Spaulding, the previous chancellor, resigned earlier this year following a backlash over his proposal to shut down three of the systems' campuses.

