Vt. House approves $50M funding package for state college system

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont House has approved more than $50 million for the struggling Vermont State College system.

This funding package includes $30 million in base funding and more than $23 million in emergency money to stabilize the system’s finances. An additional $3 million is for COVID-crisis workforce training.

The college system has been facing declining enrollment and financial issues for years. Jeb Spaulding, the previous chancellor, resigned earlier this year following a backlash over his proposal to shut down three of the systems' campuses.

