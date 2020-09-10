Advertisement

Will fall foliage season salvage COVID tourism losses?

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Can Vermont’s tourism industry bounce back from the devastating blow of COVID-19? It’s no secret that Vermont tourism numbers have dipped dramatically during the pandemic. But as the fall foliage season approaches, those who rely heavily on those tourist dollars say they are confident things are getting better.

The leaves on the trees near the Quechee Gorge are starting to show their fall colors in some spots. Kent Jeffery and his family made a quick pit stop there on their way to Maine. “I haven’t been through here in years and it was just gorgeous,” Jeffery said.

Just a few short months ago that would not have been possible. Hotels and gift shops were closed and all out-of-staters were required to quarantine for 14-days. Between March and June, Vermont saw a 97% drop in lodging and an 86% drop in restaurant meals compared to the previous year.

“It was pretty devastating,” said Kate Miller who manages the Footprints clothing store in nearby Woodstock. She used the downtime to renovate the business. And as things slowly opened back up, she says the summer shopping season has been surprisingly good. “Everyone who has come, whether they are out of state or in-state, have been exceptionally respectful, happy to be out, and they are buying local.”

“We are a little bit nervous about fall,” said Patricia Eames, owner of the Clover Gift Shop around the corner. Her year-round products, like CBD, are continuing to sell, but, she’s buying less fall inventory. Mostly because she knows the international tourist buses will likely not be rolling through any time soon. “A lot of Europeans and a lot of Canadians and a lot of people from the Midwest. And without those people, I’m a little nervous.”

Big bucks are on the line. Tourism brings in close to $3 billion in revenue to Vermont every year. The six-week fall foliage season accounts for about 10% of that, roughly $280 million. That money isn’t just going to tourist towns like Woodstock.

“They really explore, and that means the economic benefit that they bring really reaches to communities surrounding those traditional tourist communities,” said Vt. Tourism Commissioner Heather Pelham.

People like Kent Jeffery, who is navigating the roads and the pandemic, just like the rest of us. “We always try to shop locally and support local businesses, but again, you are much more conscious about places that you know are safe,” he said.

One thing that is certain is the leaves will be changing no matter what. And for tourists who want to take in that beauty, officials say Vermont is open for business.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health officials: BHS PCB contamination far exceeds state, federal safety levels

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
On what would have been Burlington High School’s second day back on campus this semester, students and staff on Thursday stayed home after air-quality tests showed harmful levels of PCBs in the building.

News

Burlington files lawsuit against CityPlace developers

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Dom Amato
The city of Burlington Thursday filed a lawsuit against the developers of CityPlace, the stalled $200 million project in the heart of downtown.

News

Judge gives man accused of lewd behavior at Plattsburgh beach deadline on plea deal

Updated: 12 minutes ago
The Minnesota man accused of attempting to lure a young boy in Plattsburgh in December and lewd behavior on a public beach last month, was back in court Thursday to discuss a plea deal on the latest charges.

News

Will fall foliage season salvage COVID tourism losses?

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Can Vermont’s tourism industry bounce back from the devastating blow of COVID-19?

News

UVM continues to see low number of positive COVID test among student body

Updated: 14 minutes ago
As the University of Vermont rounds out its second week of classes, officials are also finishing their fifth consecutive week of COVID testing.

Latest News

News

Health officials: BHS PCB contamination far exceeds state safety levels - clipped version

Updated: 15 minutes ago
On what would have been Burlington High School’s second day back on campus this semester, students and staff on Thursday stayed home after air-quality tests showed harmful levels of PCBs in the building.

News

Milton man charged with child porn

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Milton man faces charges of possessing child pornography.

News

UVM continues to see low number of positive COVID test among student body

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The campus has so far only received 15 confirmed positive cases out of the estimated 22,000 tests performed since initial testing began.

News

Nashua mayor says he has tested positive for coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess says he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

3 Vermont families sue for tuition for religious schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Three Vermont families are suing Vermont’s education secretary and certain school districts saying that denying them a state tuition benefit to send their children to religious schools is unconstitutional.