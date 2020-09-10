BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another warm day today, but a taste of fall is on the way!

A cold front will continue to drop down south across the region with some scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. Behind this front, temperatures will fall and the humidity levels will drop as well.

Skies will clear out overnight and we can expect an abundance of sunshine Friday as high pressure builds in, but it will be cooler than it has been lately.

The weekend will start out with a lot of sunshine early Saturday, but clouds move in later in the day ahead of an approaching frontal system from the Great Lakes region. That front will bring us wet weather on Sunday with showers and possible thunderstorms on Sunday.

A few showers may linger into early Monday before we clear out later in the day. Once we clear out, there will be a stretch of dry, sunny weather which will last through most of next week, thanks to strong high pressure which will be hanging around over the northeast.

We need that Sunday rain, but take MAX Advantage of all the nice weather that we’ll be getting over the next week.

