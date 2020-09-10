Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy “Friday Eve," everyone! The warm, summer-like weather that we’ve been getting lately will be giving way to cooler, more fall-like weather after a cold front comes through today.

That cold front will drop down out of Canada, moving from the NW to the SE as we go through late morning and into the afternoon. It will still be warm today ahead of the front, but after it goes by, temperatures will be dropping off by later in the afternoon. The front will also be accompanied by a few showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two, especially in our central and southern areas mid-afternoon into the evening.

We’ll clear out overnight and we are headed for a bright, mostly sunny Friday as high pressure builds in. But it will be cooler than it has been lately.

The weekend will start out with a lot of sunshine early Saturday. Then clouds will start to move in later in the day ahead of an approaching frontal system from the Great Lakes region. That front will bring us a wet second half of the weekend with showers and possible thunderstorms on Sunday.

A few showers may linger into early Monday before we clear out later in the day. Once we clear out, there will be a stretch of dry, sunny weather which will last through most of next week, thanks to strong high pressure which will be hanging around over the northeast.

We need that Sunday rain, but take MAX Advantage of all the nice weather that we’ll be getting over the next week. -Gary

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Meyer
Say goodbye to this summery weather, a taste of fall is on the way!

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Wednesday Evening Weathercast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Your Wednesday evening outlook

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Sharon Meyer
More fall like weather is on the way!

Latest News

Forecast

Afternoon Weather Webcast

Updated: 18 hours ago
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Still summerlike today, but cooling down as we head into the holiday weekend.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:32 AM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Max Advantage Forecast

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT
Your Tuesday evening outlook

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT
|
By Gary Sadowsky
A couple of warm days before it turns cooler heading into the weekend.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.