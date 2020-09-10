BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy “Friday Eve," everyone! The warm, summer-like weather that we’ve been getting lately will be giving way to cooler, more fall-like weather after a cold front comes through today.

That cold front will drop down out of Canada, moving from the NW to the SE as we go through late morning and into the afternoon. It will still be warm today ahead of the front, but after it goes by, temperatures will be dropping off by later in the afternoon. The front will also be accompanied by a few showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two, especially in our central and southern areas mid-afternoon into the evening.

We’ll clear out overnight and we are headed for a bright, mostly sunny Friday as high pressure builds in. But it will be cooler than it has been lately.

The weekend will start out with a lot of sunshine early Saturday. Then clouds will start to move in later in the day ahead of an approaching frontal system from the Great Lakes region. That front will bring us a wet second half of the weekend with showers and possible thunderstorms on Sunday.

A few showers may linger into early Monday before we clear out later in the day. Once we clear out, there will be a stretch of dry, sunny weather which will last through most of next week, thanks to strong high pressure which will be hanging around over the northeast.

We need that Sunday rain, but take MAX Advantage of all the nice weather that we’ll be getting over the next week. -Gary

