RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The owners of a nearly 100-year-old dairy farm in Rutland say they’re closing.

Thomas Dairy shared on its Facebook page that it will close at the end of the month.

The family owned farm says a decrease in business from colleges, restaurants and tourism during the pandemic hit them hard and is forcing them to close their doors.

