Advertisement

Airline coronavirus contractions leave Vermont travelers with fewer options

(Kiernan Brisson)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The coronavirus has slowed down business and leisure travel nationwide, and even with some economic recovery, air travel has not bounced back. That includes the Burlington airport, where the number of flights has dropped by 70 percent and has meant fewer options for people looking to fly.

An empty airport reflects the decline in travel during the coronavirus pandemic

“Flights were not what they were a year ago. Flights are down substantially,” said Gene Richards, director of aviation at the Burlington International Airport. He says they normally see around 9,000 travelers a week this time of the year. Now, they are seeing around 3,000.

Despite the low numbers, no airlines have pulled out of Burlington. “The good news is that many airports our size have lost all service and we actually have -- all the airlines are still here and still flying,” Richards said.

But he says with less travel, airlines have adjusted to meet demand and that means some of the normal daily flights are no longer happening. Many routes are only available a few times each week. “That’s why they narrowed down the number of flights that are coming in, because they are really managing it, trying not to have ghost flights,” Richards said.

Travelers we spoke with had mixed reactions on the new schedules and empty airports. “It’s a big issue. This is the only flight out today,” said Cynthia Rowbaghon, a traveler from California.

“It’s strange. It’s empty. It’s very strange traveling, it’s strange right now,” said Stephen Perkins of Florida.

“It’s actually a lot easier to me, and my impression is that it’s safer,” said Larry Reed of Fair Haven.

Richards says he expects once the pandemic is over the service levels will return, or even increase. “Some routes that we have talked about for years, we are talking about integrating them back in when we get started, like the Boston route,” Richards said.

But in the meantime, travelers nationwide could see options further reduced. With $25-billion in federal stimulus funding drying up, many airlines are planning furloughs and further route cuts.

Related Stories:

Thermal imaging scanners check your temperature at Burlington airport

No airlines leaving Burlington airport

New sanitation efforts at Burlington International Airport

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Expert explains how parents can ease students' back to school concerns

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Teachers have been tasked with transitioning students back into the classroom and helping them adjust to their new schedules, but experts say parents also can play a key role in easing anxiety.

News

Vermont celebrates a century of state wildlife management areas

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is celebrating a century of wildlife management areas.

News

Watch Live: Scott extends COVID emergency order to mid-October

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Governor Phil Scott is holding another pandemic press conference Friday morning.Watch live at 11 a.m. on Channel 3 and WCAX.com.

News

Vermont gets nearly $4M grant for suicide prevention

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont is getting nearly $4 million for suicide prevention as part of a five-year grant from the CDC.

Latest News

News

Flags flying at half staff after death of former NH governor

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Flags are flying at half staff in New Hampshire following the death of former Governor Stephen Merrill.

News

File cabinet monument, ArtsRiot mural part of Art Hop in the South End

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Art Hop in the South End kicks off this weekend.

News

Former state rep holding poetry benefit for Vermont NAACP leader

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The former Vermont state representative from Bennington who stepped down in 2018 after racial harassment and threats, is showing support for a fellow activist.

News

Police believe they found bodies of 2 NH men who went on motorcycle ride

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in a New Hampshire believe they have found the bodies of a man and his grandfather, who were reported missing after they went on a motorcycle ride.

News

Crews begin rock removal project along I-91 in Fairlee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
VTrans has started a ledge removal project along I-91 in Fairlee and says traffic will be down to one lane at times.

News

Killington to reopen for skiing and riding November 14

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Killington Resort plans to open November 14, all weather dependent. And at Pico Mountain, they hope to open December 19.