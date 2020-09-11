Advertisement

Battle of Plattsburgh celebrations feature drive-in concert Saturday

(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Sep. 11, 2020
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The annual Battle of Plattsburgh remembrance was made mostly virtual this year because of the coronavirus, but a drive-in concert for the event will continue at the Plattsburgh waterfront.

The Harborside Parking lot will fill up with cars Saturday night with people ready to party like its 1814.

“This is one of the happiest times of my life,” said Stan Ransom, who knows just about everything when it comes to Plattsburgh’s history and the Battle of Plattsburgh. “Every schoolchild and every adult should know all about it because it is something to be really proud of in our history.”

The “Connecticut Peddler,” as he’s called, is known for singing about it. “I am willing to do anything for the battle, including the songs and research that we have done before,” Ransom said.

He is one of the few acts that will take the stage Saturday night for the last concert of the Plattsburgh Summer Concert Series known as Curbside at Harborside.

“I think, to have live music right now is essential,” said Benjamin Pomerance, the series' organizer.

The concert is designed to look similar to a drive-in movie. Each car is asked to give a $20 donation to cover costs to put the shows on and to pay the artists.

The parking lot has filled up with cars from all around the region at earlier shows. “The maximum we had this year was 93, which is a big crowd,” said Pomerance, who himself dabbles in 1814-era tavern tunes. “We do accapella drinking songs.”

Both of the music lovers and battle of Plattsburgh aficionados are ready to end the summer with an ode to Plattsburgh. “Come on down, and like I keep saying, ‘Party like its 1814 again.’ It’s going to be fun,” Pomerance said.

The concert starts Saturday at 7:30.

