Advertisement

Beirut fire brought under control after terrifying nation

Firefighters extinguish a fire in warehouses at the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Sept. 10. 2020. A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents traumatized by last month's massive explosion that killed and injured thousands of people.
Firefighters extinguish a fire in warehouses at the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Sept. 10. 2020. A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents traumatized by last month's massive explosion that killed and injured thousands of people.(Hussein Malla | AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIRUT (AP) — White smoke is still rising from the smoldering wreckage of Beirut’s port hours after firefighters said they were able to bring a huge fire under control.

The blaze terrified the city’s residents five weeks after a massive blast killed nearly 200 people. It led authorities Friday to order the removal of all dangerous materials from Lebanon’s ports and airport to avoid such incidents, which have traumatized the nation of 5 million.

It wasn’t clear what caused the fire that broke out Thursday afternoon and covered the city with dark smoke and toxic fumes.

No one was hurt by the fire.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

100-year-old Rutland dairy farm to close

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Thomas Dairy shared on its Facebook page that it will close at the end of the month.

News

Vt. Air National Guard to welcome new 158th Fighter Wing Command Chief

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A ceremony is being held Friday to honor the incoming command chief of the 158th Fighter Wing of the Vermont Air National Guard.

National Politics

LIVE: US remembers 9/11 as pandemic changes tribute traditions

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Americans are commemorating 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into the presidential campaign, drawing President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden to pay respects at the same memorial without crossing paths.

News

Superintendent warns of possible COVID-19 exposure in Stowe schools

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Lamoille South Unified Union Superintendent Tracy Wrend warned of “very low-risk COVID-19 related situations”.

News

South Burlington Fire Dept. to hold 9/11 ceremony

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Friday is September 11th, a day to honor and remember those who died in the terrorist attacks in 2001. Here at home, South Burlington firefighters will be holding a ceremony.

Latest News

National

Germany approves Russian request to assist in Navalny probe

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Berlin state prosecutors said in a tweet that their office had been commissioned to provide legal assistance to Russia and information on Navalny’s state of health, “subject to his consent.”

News

Expert explains how to deal with back to school anxiety

Updated: 15 minutes ago
WCAX 6 a.m. News, Part 2

News

Killington to reopen for skiing and riding November 14

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Killington Resort plans to open November 14, all weather dependent. And at Pico Mountain, they hope to open December 19.

National

Ex-cops blame one another, seek own trials in Floyd’s death

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Ex-officers accused in George Floyd's murder appear in court for hearing Friday.

National

Hyundai warns owners to park outside, recalls 180,000 SUVs

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By TOM KRISHER
The company says corrosion can cause a short circuit in defective anti-lock brake circuit boards that can start a fire.