Crews begin rock removal project along I-91 in Fairlee
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAIRLEE, Vt. (WCAX) - Rock removal has begun along I-91 in Fairlee.
VTrans crews were able to get some of it in action.
Removals will be taking place over the next several weeks.
One southbound lane of I-91 will be closed between Exits 16 and 15 throughout ledge removal this fall. Both northbound lanes will remain open through-traffic.
You’re being asked to slow down for workers and drive safely.
