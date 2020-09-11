Crews begin rock removal project along I-91 in Fairlee

FAIRLEE, Vt. (WCAX) - Rock removal has begun along I-91 in Fairlee.

VTrans crews were able to get some of it in action.

Hand-scaling (rock removal) has begun along I-91 in Fairlee. Crews were able to capture some shots of the action. ... Posted by VTrans on Thursday, September 10, 2020

Removals will be taking place over the next several weeks.

One southbound lane of I-91 will be closed between Exits 16 and 15 throughout ledge removal this fall. Both northbound lanes will remain open through-traffic.

You’re being asked to slow down for workers and drive safely.

