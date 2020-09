HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting at 6 p.m. Friday, crews are closing Shelburne Falls Road in the town of Hinesburg.

This is so workers can replace several culverts in the area.

The road will reopen Monday morning at 6 a.m.

There will be a sign sending drivers to Dorset St. Extension, Pond Hill Road and VT Route 116.

