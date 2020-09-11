Driver involved in I-89 crash last week dies in hospital

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A car crash with an alarming story is now deadly.

Police say the crash happened on I-89 south near the Whale Tails in South Burlington last Friday.

We’re told the car went into the median, traveled for several hundred feet, hit a rock pile, went into the air, hit a concrete culvert and likely rolled or flipped before landing upright.

People driving by stopped to help.

The passenger was released from the hospital after getting non-life threatening injuries.

But the driver, 59-year-old James Sheldon, died after being treated in the hospital for a few days.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.