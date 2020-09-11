Driver involved in I-89 crash last week dies in hospital
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A car crash with an alarming story is now deadly.
Police say the crash happened on I-89 south near the Whale Tails in South Burlington last Friday.
We’re told the car went into the median, traveled for several hundred feet, hit a rock pile, went into the air, hit a concrete culvert and likely rolled or flipped before landing upright.
People driving by stopped to help.
The passenger was released from the hospital after getting non-life threatening injuries.
But the driver, 59-year-old James Sheldon, died after being treated in the hospital for a few days.
