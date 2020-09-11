Advertisement

Driver involved in I-89 crash last week dies in hospital

(KWTX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A car crash with an alarming story is now deadly.

Police say the crash happened on I-89 south near the Whale Tails in South Burlington last Friday.

We’re told the car went into the median, traveled for several hundred feet, hit a rock pile, went into the air, hit a concrete culvert and likely rolled or flipped before landing upright.

People driving by stopped to help.

The passenger was released from the hospital after getting non-life threatening injuries.

But the driver, 59-year-old James Sheldon, died after being treated in the hospital for a few days.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rock removal along I-91 in Farilee begins

Updated: moments ago
Removals will be taking place over the next several weeks.

News

Quebec to require masks starting Saturday

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Starting Saturday, people must wear a mask in Quebec. The new policy applies to anyone in a public, indoor space where social distancing isn’t possible.

News

Quebec mask mandate

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Goes into effect Saturday.

News

100-year-old dairy farm to close

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Thomas Dairy shared on its Facebook page that it will close at the end of the month.

News

South Burlington Fire Dept. to hold 9/11 ceremony

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Friday is September 11th, a day to honor and remember those who died in the terrorist attacks in 2001. Here at home, South Burlington firefighters will be holding a ceremony.

Latest News

News

File cabinet monument, ArtsRiot mural part of Art Hop in the South End

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Art Hop in the South End kicks off this weekend.

News

File cabinet monument, ArtsRiot mural part of Art Hop in the South End

Updated: 1 hour ago
Art Hop in the South End kicks off this weekend.

News

2 killed in head-on crash on Rt. 7 in Charlotte

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont State Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Church Hill Rd. on Route 7.

News

State ban on tuition to religious schools challenged

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
A lawsuit claims Vermont must change its policy to pay the tuition to families who choose to send their child to a religious private school through a school choice program.

News

Burlington files lawsuit against CityPlace developers

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dom Amato
The city of Burlington Thursday filed a lawsuit against the developers of CityPlace, the stalled $200 million project in the heart of downtown.