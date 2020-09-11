File cabinet monument, ArtsRiot mural part of Art Hop in the South End

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Art Hop in the South End kicks off this weekend in Burlington.

The File Cabinet Monument on Flynn Avenue has been moved as part of the event. It is known as the World’s Tallest File Cabinet, and was constructed in 2002 by a local artist, Bren Alvarez, who says she made it as a monument to ordinary bureaucracy.

Now, 18 years later, Ms. Alvarez gets to see it ascend to new heights, literally, and see the number of local Vermonters that have been touched by her work.

Alvarez says she’s mostly surprised to see her art piece so appreciated by the local community, and never expected it would be placed on a pedestal for the South End.

“Eighteen years ago I thought it would be a, temporary piece up for thirty days," she said, "It exceeded all expectations, and that doesn’t always happen.”

On Friday, a mural called “Lady Liberation” is being hung on the north wall of ArtsRiot.

According to a spokesperson with Ben and Jerry’s, they expect the piece by artists Jennifer Herrera Condry and Will Kasso Condry will evoke strong reactions.

Ben & Jerry’s is sponsoring what they say is a multi-layered depiction of a queer, Black warrior leading the revolution for justice and change.

Mural going up at ArtsRiot (WCAX)

The company describes the pieces as Lady Liberation striding through the prison industrial complex, slashing her machete through systems of oppression.

Art Hop will continue over the weekend of September 12 and 13 at locations in Burlington and Underhill.

