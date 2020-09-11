Advertisement

File cabinet monument, ArtsRiot mural part of Art Hop in the South End

By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Art Hop in the South End kicks off this weekend in Burlington.

The File Cabinet Monument on Flynn Avenue has been moved as part of the event. It is known as the World’s Tallest File Cabinet, and was constructed in 2002 by a local artist, Bren Alvarez, who says she made it as a monument to ordinary bureaucracy.

Now, 18 years later, Ms. Alvarez gets to see it ascend to new heights, literally, and see the number of local Vermonters that have been touched by her work.

Alvarez says she’s mostly surprised to see her art piece so appreciated by the local community, and never expected it would be placed on a pedestal for the South End.

“Eighteen years ago I thought it would be a, temporary piece up for thirty days," she said, "It exceeded all expectations, and that doesn’t always happen.”

On Friday, a mural called “Lady Liberation” is being hung on the north wall of ArtsRiot.

According to a spokesperson with Ben and Jerry’s, they expect the piece by artists Jennifer Herrera Condry and Will Kasso Condry will evoke strong reactions.

Ben & Jerry’s is sponsoring what they say is a multi-layered depiction of a queer, Black warrior leading the revolution for justice and change.

Mural going up at ArtsRiot
Mural going up at ArtsRiot(WCAX)

The company describes the pieces as Lady Liberation striding through the prison industrial complex, slashing her machete through systems of oppression.

Art Hop will continue over the weekend of September 12 and 13 at locations in Burlington and Underhill.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crews begin rock removal project along I-91 in Fairlee

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Removals will be taking place over the next several weeks.

News

Rock removal along I-91 in Farilee begins

Updated: moments ago
Removals will be taking place over the next several weeks.

News

Quebec to require masks starting Saturday

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Starting Saturday, people must wear a mask in Quebec. The new policy applies to anyone in a public, indoor space where social distancing isn’t possible.

News

Quebec mask mandate

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Goes into effect Saturday.

News

100-year-old dairy farm to close

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Thomas Dairy shared on its Facebook page that it will close at the end of the month.

Latest News

News

File cabinet monument, ArtsRiot mural part of Art Hop in the South End

Updated: 1 hour ago
Art Hop in the South End kicks off this weekend.

News

Driver involved in I-89 crash last week dies in hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say crash on I-89 south near the Whale Tails in South Burlington last Friday is now deadly.

News

2 killed in head-on crash on Rt. 7 in Charlotte

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont State Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Church Hill Rd. on Route 7.

News

State ban on tuition to religious schools challenged

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
A lawsuit claims Vermont must change its policy to pay the tuition to families who choose to send their child to a religious private school through a school choice program.

News

Burlington files lawsuit against CityPlace developers

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dom Amato
The city of Burlington Thursday filed a lawsuit against the developers of CityPlace, the stalled $200 million project in the heart of downtown.