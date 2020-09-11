Former state rep holding poetry benefit for Vermont NAACP leader

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The former Vermont state representative from Bennington who stepped down in 2018 after racial harassment and threats, is showing support for a fellow activist.

Kiah Morris is holding a spoken word poetry performance called “Exponential Love.” The proceeds are benefiting the family of Tabitha Moore. The NAACP leader announced this week she is moving her family from their home in Rutland County after threats and vandalism.

Performances will be at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Democracy Creative in Burlington. We’re told there will also be an online livestream.

