Killington to reopen for skiing and riding November 14

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Killington Resort plans to open November 14 and at Pico Mountain, they hope to open December 19. Both of these dates are weather and terrain dependent.

“We pride ourselves on putting in the work early season to get lifts running as soon as possible, but we need ample time to prepare top-to-bottom terrain to ensure proper physical distancing. We’re confident that starting our season with more acreage and lifts open will help guests spread out and maintain an appropriate distance while also providing a higher quality on-snow experience from day one of the season,” said President Mike Solimano in a letter detailing plans for the upcoming ski season.

Solimano says they will be implementing an online parking reservation system and a resort app to track ski days and number of people coming in and out of Killington.

Face coverings will be required.

They say they will also strictly enforce an uphill policy and say you can lose ski privileges if your caught.

