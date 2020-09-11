Advertisement

NH denies Saint Gobain request to delay smokestack upgrades at Merrimack plant

In this Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, photo valves and piping are labeled backwash out and influent in Merrimack, N.H., in an under-construction town water filtration site for two contaminated wells, which are about two miles from the Saint-Gobain plastics factory.
In this Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, photo valves and piping are labeled backwash out and influent in Merrimack, N.H., in an under-construction town water filtration site for two contaminated wells, which are about two miles from the Saint-Gobain plastics factory.(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) New Hampshire has denied a request from a chemical company blamed for contaminating drinking water with PFAS chemicals to delay installing smokestack upgrades that would address the problem.

The company argued the delays are necessary partly due to problems the company’s suppliers and contractors have faced because of the coronavirus. But the state found Thursday that the company must move ahead with installing the equipment that’s aimed at significantly reducing the release of the harmful chemicals called perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known collectively as PFAS.

The company’s requests were among thousands filed across the country, many of which were approved, to bypass rules intended to protect health and the environment because of the coronavirus pandemic.

