NH denies Saint Gobain request to delay smokestack upgrades at Merrimack plant

MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) New Hampshire has denied a request from a chemical company blamed for contaminating drinking water with PFAS chemicals to delay installing smokestack upgrades that would address the problem.

The company argued the delays are necessary partly due to problems the company’s suppliers and contractors have faced because of the coronavirus. But the state found Thursday that the company must move ahead with installing the equipment that’s aimed at significantly reducing the release of the harmful chemicals called perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known collectively as PFAS.

The company’s requests were among thousands filed across the country, many of which were approved, to bypass rules intended to protect health and the environment because of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)