Pets with potential: Rocco

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 4-year-old male dog who goes by the name Rocco. Triana Kozak from the Chittenden County Human Society has his story.

“My name is Triana Kozak and I’m here to introduce this week’s pet with potential His name is Rocco, he is a neutered male and he’s about four years old was brought to us because his owners could no longer care for him. He’s not your typical dog that you know look fit really well into any household Rocco would you best with a quiet household with no other dogs, he’s never lived with cats before we don’t know how he would do with a cat he might do well with a slow introduction. He’s also lived with children before and he has done well. We are looking for a household that is willing to give Rocco, all the time he needs to settle in for what we’ve learned from him here is that once he has that stable home some consistency, and lots of love and attention and time, he turns into an absolutely wonderful family dog, his adoption fee is paid for. You will also get a gift card to Pet Food Warehouse. You’ll also receive six months of free pro-nature food for him as well. And on top of all of that. He also comes with three training sessions with our own dog trainer so if you would be a good match for you and your household, you can meet with Rocco, and visit our website@www.hsccvt.org.”

