Advertisement

Pets with potential: Rocco

Rocco
Rocco(WCAX)
By Kayla Martin
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 4-year-old male dog who goes by the name Rocco. Triana Kozak from the Chittenden County Human Society has his story.

“My name is Triana Kozak and I’m here to introduce this week’s pet with potential His name is Rocco, he is a neutered male and he’s about four years old was brought to us because his owners could no longer care for him. He’s not your typical dog that you know look fit really well into any household Rocco would you best with a quiet household with no other dogs, he’s never lived with cats before we don’t know how he would do with a cat he might do well with a slow introduction. He’s also lived with children before and he has done well. We are looking for a household that is willing to give Rocco, all the time he needs to settle in for what we’ve learned from him here is that once he has that stable home some consistency, and lots of love and attention and time, he turns into an absolutely wonderful family dog, his adoption fee is paid for. You will also get a gift card to Pet Food Warehouse. You’ll also receive six months of free pro-nature food for him as well. And on top of all of that. He also comes with three training sessions with our own dog trainer so if you would be a good match for you and your household, you can meet with Rocco, and visit our website@www.hsccvt.org.”

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Stowe schools put COVID-19 protocols to the test

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
Students in all three Stowe schools may have been exposed to someone with COVID19.

News

Plattsburgh veterans marks 9/11 anniversary

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Ceremonies across our region marked the 19th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, including one in Plattsburgh Friday morning.

News

Superintendent warns of possible COVID-19 exposure in Stowe schools

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Students and staff in Stowe schools may have been exposed to others who tested positive for COVID-19, according to school officials.

News

Battle of Plattsburgh celebrations feature drive-in concert Saturday

Updated: 24 minutes ago
The annual Battle of Plattsburgh remembrance was made mostly virtual this year because of the coronavirus, but a drive-in concert for the event will continue at the Plattsburgh waterfront.

Latest News

News

Vermont COVID rates on college campuses lowest in US

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler and Cat Viglienzoni
Vermont Governor Phil Scott Friday extended the state of emergency to October 15, the sixth time he’s extended the order since the pandemic emerged in March in the U.S.

News

Thomas Dairy closing after nearly a century in business

Updated: 31 minutes ago
A staple in Rutland County and across Vermont is closing. After 99 years, Thomas Dairy in Rutland Town will be ending production and shutting down their farm at the end of the month.

News

Plattsburgh veterans marks 9/11 anniversary

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Ceremonies across our region marked the 19th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, including one in Plattsburgh Friday morning.

News

Vermont COVID rates on college campuses lowest in US

Updated: 37 minutes ago
New data from Vermont officials shows some of the lowest COVID-19 rates among college students in the country as many schools wrap up their second week on campus.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

2 Dartmouth undergrads test positive for Covid-19

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
Dartmouth College says two students have tested positive for COVID-19 since arriving this week, but officials say that shows their testing is working.