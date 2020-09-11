Advertisement

Plattsburgh veterans marks 9/11 anniversary

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ceremonies across our region marked the 19th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, including one in Plattsburgh Friday morning.

Veterans there started walking at sunrise, carrying a flag around the U.S. Oval in Plattsburgh. Representatives of North Country Red White and Blue will keep making their rounds with the flag until sunset. The veterans group is holding similar events in 90 cities across the U.S. to remember the fallen service members and victims from the 9/11 attacks.

“One of the three flags needs to be going around all the time, whether you are walking, running -- in some motion. The flag needs to be continued on to honor those individuals who have served. On the table behind me are the 330 fallen New York state service members since 9/11. We’re trying to honor all of them while we are out here today, too,” said Stan Jennings, a veteran and organizer of the North Country Red, White and Blue group.

