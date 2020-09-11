Advertisement

Police believe they found bodies of 2 NH men who went on motorcycle ride

Jerry and Cody Proper
Jerry and Cody Proper(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSCAWEN, N.H. - Police in a New Hampshire believe they have found the bodies of a man and his grandfather, who were reported missing after they went on a motorcycle ride.

The Newport Police Department said 69-year-old Jerry Proper and his grandson, 22-year-old Cody Pillsbury, went on the ride on Labor Day. They did not return home. Pillsbury had a cellphone with him, but police said information from the phone was limited because of bad cell service.

WMUR-TV reports by Thursday night, police said they found bodies matching the description in a densely wooded area off of Route 4 in Boscawen, about 40 miles away. Police are still investigating.

Related Story:

New Hampshire man and grandson missing after motorcycle ride

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Scott to hold pandemic briefing

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Governor Phil Scott is holding another pandemic press conference Friday morning.Watch live at 11 a.m. on Channel 3 and WCAX.com.

News

Former state rep holding poetry benefit for Vermont NAACP leader

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The former Vermont state representative from Bennington who stepped down in 2018 after racial harassment and threats, is showing support for a fellow activist.

News

Crews begin rock removal project along I-91 in Fairlee

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
VTrans has started a ledge removal project along I-91 in Fairlee and says traffic will be down to one lane at times.

News

Killington to reopen for skiing and riding November 14

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Killington Resort plans to open November 14, all weather dependent. And at Pico Mountain, they hope to open December 19.

Latest News

News

Vt. Air National Guard to welcome new 158th Fighter Wing command chief

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A ceremony is being held Friday to honor the incoming command chief of the 158th Fighter Wing of the Vermont Air National Guard.

News

Superintendent warns of possible COVID-19 exposure in Stowe schools

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Lamoille South Unified Union Superintendent Tracy Wrend warned of “very low-risk COVID-19 related situations”.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

South Burlington Fire Dept. to hold 9/11 ceremony

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Friday is September 11th, a day to honor and remember those who died in the terrorist attacks in 2001. Here at home, South Burlington firefighters will be holding a ceremony.

News

Quebec to impose mask fines starting Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Starting Saturday, our neighbors to the north will be fined if they don’t wear a mask.

News

Driver involved in I-89 crash last week dies in hospital

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Waterbury man injured in a car crash last week has died of his injuries.