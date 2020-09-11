Police believe they found bodies of 2 NH men who went on motorcycle ride

BOSCAWEN, N.H. - Police in a New Hampshire believe they have found the bodies of a man and his grandfather, who were reported missing after they went on a motorcycle ride.

The Newport Police Department said 69-year-old Jerry Proper and his grandson, 22-year-old Cody Pillsbury, went on the ride on Labor Day. They did not return home. Pillsbury had a cellphone with him, but police said information from the phone was limited because of bad cell service.

WMUR-TV reports by Thursday night, police said they found bodies matching the description in a densely wooded area off of Route 4 in Boscawen, about 40 miles away. Police are still investigating.

