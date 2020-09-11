Quebec to require masks starting Saturday
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
QUEBEC (WCAX) - Starting Saturday, our neighbors to the north must wear a mask.
Quebec’s new policy applies to anyone in a public, indoor space where social distancing isn’t possible.
Police will be fining people.
It extends to the whole province, but so-called yellow zones will see stricter enforcement. Those are areas where the government has issued an alert for COVID-19 cases.
Quebec is also banning karaoke in bars.
Businesses are already facing fines for not requiring masks.
Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.