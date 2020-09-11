Quebec to require masks starting Saturday

QUEBEC (WCAX) - Starting Saturday, our neighbors to the north must wear a mask.

Quebec’s new policy applies to anyone in a public, indoor space where social distancing isn’t possible.

Police will be fining people.

It extends to the whole province, but so-called yellow zones will see stricter enforcement. Those are areas where the government has issued an alert for COVID-19 cases.

Quebec is also banning karaoke in bars.

Businesses are already facing fines for not requiring masks.

