Scott to hold pandemic briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott is holding another pandemic press conference Friday morning.

We expect an update on the state’s case modeling, current cases, and school and child care updates.

Scott is also expected to make remarks on the 9/11 anniversary. In a statement Friday, he said the pandemic has required Vermonters to pull together in the same way they did after the attacks 19 years ago.

“As we now face a once in a century crisis that has taken the lives of almost 200,000 Americans, it is also important to remember the determination and resolve we found in the days, weeks and months following September 11... Our country desperately needs to find that unity again. We need to harness the same care and compassion that allowed us to move forward then, to help us move through the deadly emergency we face today."

As of Thursday, Vermont health officials reported 1,661 coronavirus cases in the state and 58 deaths. A total of 147,306 tests have been conducted, 552 travelers are being monitored, 8,103 have completed monitoring and 1,480 have recovered.

