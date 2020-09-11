South Burlington Fire Dept. to hold 9/11 ceremony

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Friday is September 11th, a day to honor and remember those who died in the terrorist attacks in 2001.

Here at home, South Burlington firefighters will be holding a ceremony.

The crew usually hold a 9/11 Memorial Observance at Overlook Park, but that won’t happen this year because of the pandemic.

At Fire Station 1 at 8:46 a.m. Friday, South Burlington firefighters will hold a moment of silence. That’s the time when Flight 11 hit the North Tower.

They’ll fly what’s called a Freedom Flag to honor the victims and first responders.

First responders who ran toward the danger to help people still have illnesses tied to that day.

