Advertisement

South Burlington Fire Dept. to hold 9/11 ceremony

South Burlington Fire Department to hold 9/11 ceremony
South Burlington Fire Department to hold 9/11 ceremony(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Friday is September 11th, a day to honor and remember those who died in the terrorist attacks in 2001.

Here at home, South Burlington firefighters will be holding a ceremony.

The crew usually hold a 9/11 Memorial Observance at Overlook Park, but that won’t happen this year because of the pandemic.

At Fire Station 1 at 8:46 a.m. Friday, South Burlington firefighters will hold a moment of silence. That’s the time when Flight 11 hit the North Tower.

They’ll fly what’s called a Freedom Flag to honor the victims and first responders.

First responders who ran toward the danger to help people still have illnesses tied to that day.

Related Stories:

In a year of restrictions, virus changes Sept. 11, too

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rock removal along I-91 in Farilee begins

Updated: moments ago
Removals will be taking place over the next several weeks.

News

Quebec to require masks starting Saturday

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Starting Saturday, people must wear a mask in Quebec. The new policy applies to anyone in a public, indoor space where social distancing isn’t possible.

News

Quebec mask mandate

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Goes into effect Saturday.

News

100-year-old dairy farm to close

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Thomas Dairy shared on its Facebook page that it will close at the end of the month.

Latest News

News

File cabinet monument, ArtsRiot mural part of Art Hop in the South End

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Art Hop in the South End kicks off this weekend.

News

File cabinet monument, ArtsRiot mural part of Art Hop in the South End

Updated: 1 hour ago
Art Hop in the South End kicks off this weekend.

News

Driver involved in I-89 crash last week dies in hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say crash on I-89 south near the Whale Tails in South Burlington last Friday is now deadly.

News

2 killed in head-on crash on Rt. 7 in Charlotte

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont State Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Church Hill Rd. on Route 7.

News

State ban on tuition to religious schools challenged

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
A lawsuit claims Vermont must change its policy to pay the tuition to families who choose to send their child to a religious private school through a school choice program.

News

Burlington files lawsuit against CityPlace developers

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dom Amato
The city of Burlington Thursday filed a lawsuit against the developers of CityPlace, the stalled $200 million project in the heart of downtown.