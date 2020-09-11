South End Art Hop puts on COVID-modified offerings this weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In a normal year, things would really be hopping in Burlington’s South End this weekend as part of the annual Art Hop.

But because of the pandemic, there will be no food trucks, no live music, ad no street closures with throngs of people touring art galleries. Much of the art is being exhibited online, but organizers have come up with some new and exciting ways for people to experience the art scene in the South End.

“What’s really cool is that we are actually lighting up historic buildings throughout the South End at night so you can actually drive through the area without getting out of your cars and experience something fun,” said Christy Mitchell with the South End Arts & Business Association.

There will also be an outdoor socially-distanced artist market on Saturday, a kids pop-up tent, and a “MASKarade” contest for the most creative face masks.

