Superintendent warns of possible COVID-19 exposure in Stowe schools

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Students and staff in Stowe schools may have been exposed to others who tested positive for COVID-19, according to school officials.

A letter from Lamoille South Unified Union Superintendent Tracy Wrend warns of “very low-risk COVID-19 related situations.”

She says the people have been isolated and referred to their health care providers and that proper disinfection measures have been taken.

She says no special action is needed at this time and is just encouraging everyone to monitor for symptoms, wash their hands frequently, and wear a mask.

