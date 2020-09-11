Thomas Dairy closing after nearly a century in business

RUTLAND TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - A staple in Rutland County and across Vermont is closing. After 99 years, Thomas Dairy in Rutland Town will be ending production and shutting down their farm at the end of the month.

“It’s the end of an era," says Abbey Thomas, a fifth-generation co-owner of Thomas Dairy. She says it was a difficult decision, but the dairy industry has been challenging to keep up with, especially competing with organic and nut milks. “We’ve been trying to innovate over the last few decades and COVID really made us have to stop more abruptly than we would have liked to."

The family says COVID is not the only reason for the closure. The facilities are in need of expensive upgrades and the majority of the businesses owners are of retirement age.

“The Thomas family has provided us with nutrition, comfort in our homes, in our cafeterias, in our schools, our restaurants, so we should celebrate the 99 years that they were with us providing that wonderful product for us,” said Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts.

The state provided assistance to the farm, but it wasn’t enough to get them through the pandemic. The next steps will be to help protect other farms that sell their milk to Thomas Dairy.

“We really are loved and we know we’ll be missed," said Thomas, who says she has been shocked by the outreach and kind words they’ve received from the community over the past 24-hours.

“It’s just kind of a staple in our community. You go into the grocery store and even if you see that Thomas Dairy is a dollar more than the generic brand, you still grab Thomas!” said Krystle Clarke of Rochester.

“It’s been here forever. I remember having it delivered to the home as a child,” said Millie Roy of Rutland.,

“Thomas Dairy is my only thing that I drink,” said Tina Lizotte of Rutland.

"It’s the milk I grew up on, it’s the milk I’ve been giving my kids for them to grow up on. It’s trusted, it’s loved,” said Kimberly Pope of Rutland,

The Thomas family says there is currently no viable buyer, but they’re hoping for a miracle. “We are happy to end in a very honorable way, thanking our community and our employees and our farmers for all the dedication and loyalty over the last 99 years. But, never say never,” Thomas said.

The farm employs 30 people and Thomas says businesses across New England have reached out to offer jobs to their workers. They are closing their doors on October 1.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.