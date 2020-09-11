Advertisement

Thomas Dairy closing after nearly a century in business

Thomas Dairy in Rutland Town, closing after 99 years in business.
Thomas Dairy in Rutland Town, closing after 99 years in business.(Olivia Lyons)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - A staple in Rutland County and across Vermont is closing. After 99 years, Thomas Dairy in Rutland Town will be ending production and shutting down their farm at the end of the month.

“It’s the end of an era," says Abbey Thomas, a fifth-generation co-owner of Thomas Dairy. She says it was a difficult decision, but the dairy industry has been challenging to keep up with, especially competing with organic and nut milks. “We’ve been trying to innovate over the last few decades and COVID really made us have to stop more abruptly than we would have liked to."

The family says COVID is not the only reason for the closure. The facilities are in need of expensive upgrades and the majority of the businesses owners are of retirement age.

“The Thomas family has provided us with nutrition, comfort in our homes, in our cafeterias, in our schools, our restaurants, so we should celebrate the 99 years that they were with us providing that wonderful product for us,” said Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts.

The state provided assistance to the farm, but it wasn’t enough to get them through the pandemic. The next steps will be to help protect other farms that sell their milk to Thomas Dairy.

“We really are loved and we know we’ll be missed," said Thomas, who says she has been shocked by the outreach and kind words they’ve received from the community over the past 24-hours.

“It’s just kind of a staple in our community. You go into the grocery store and even if you see that Thomas Dairy is a dollar more than the generic brand, you still grab Thomas!” said Krystle Clarke of Rochester.

“It’s been here forever. I remember having it delivered to the home as a child,” said Millie Roy of Rutland.,

“Thomas Dairy is my only thing that I drink,” said Tina Lizotte of Rutland.

"It’s the milk I grew up on, it’s the milk I’ve been giving my kids for them to grow up on. It’s trusted, it’s loved,” said Kimberly Pope of Rutland,

The Thomas family says there is currently no viable buyer, but they’re hoping for a miracle. “We are happy to end in a very honorable way, thanking our community and our employees and our farmers for all the dedication and loyalty over the last 99 years. But, never say never,” Thomas said.

The farm employs 30 people and Thomas says businesses across New England have reached out to offer jobs to their workers. They are closing their doors on October 1.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 Dartmouth undergrads test positive for Covid-19

Updated: moments ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
Dartmouth College says two students have tested positive for COVID-19 since arriving this week, but officials say that shows their testing is working.

News

Battle of Plattsburgh celebrations feature drive-in concert Saturday

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
The annual Battle of Plattsburgh remembrance was made mostly virtual this year because of the coronavirus, but a drive-in concert for the event will continue at the Plattsburgh waterfront.

News

UVM medical trial examines benefits of blood thinners in COVID treatment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Cat Vigleinzoni spoke with Dr. Mary Cushman, a professor of Medicine at the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine, about what the research indicates.

News

Scott extends COVID emergency order to mid-October

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Governor Phil Scott Friday extended the state of emergency to October 15, the sixth time he’s extended the order since the pandemic emerged in March in the U.S.

Latest News

News

South Burlington firefighters hold 9/11 ceremony

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
South Burlington firefighters and area first responders took time Friday morning to remember their comrades and all of those that died 19 years ago on 9/11.

News

South End Art Hop puts on COVID-modified offerings this weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
In a normal year, things would really be hopping in Burlington’s South End this weekend as part of the annual Art Hop.

News

NH governors past and present honor Steve Merrill at Statehouse

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire governors past and present have honored one of their own - Republican Steve Merrill, who served for two terms in the 1990s.

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 4

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott gives an update on COVID-19 efforts in Vermont.

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott gives an update on COVID-19 efforts in Vermont.

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott gives an update on COVID-19 efforts in Vermont.