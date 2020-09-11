UVM medical trial examines benefits of blood thinners in COVID treatment

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont is part of a national trial looking at whether blood thinners could help treat patients with COVID-19.

Researchers have noted that many patients who have died from COVID-19 had formed blood clots throughout their bodies. This unusual clotting, one of many life-threatening effects of the disease, has caused multiple health complications, from organ damage to heart attack, pulmonary embolism, and stroke. This trial will investigate the safety and effectiveness of different doses of the blood thinner heparin to prevent clotting.

Cat Vigleinzoni spoke with Dr. Mary Cushman, a professor of Medicine at the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine, about what the research indicates.

