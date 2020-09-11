Vermont celebrates a century of state wildlife management areas

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is celebrating a century of wildlife management areas.

An event was held at the Sandbar Wildlife Refuge in Milton to mark the occasion. A century ago that land was the first state-acquired property to be used for conservation.

Today, wildlife management areas are located in every corner of the state providing critical habitat for wildlife

“If they don’t have the space and the resources that they need to move around to find food, to find shelter, to find one another, then we just don’t have them,” said John Austin with Vermont Fish and Wildlife.

“I have come to realize over the years that almost all of our wildlife management areas are this way. They are just top quality wildlife habitat and that’s why I think it’s important that they are conserved by the fish and wildlife department,” said Bill Crenshaw, a retired biologist.

While celebrating 100 years of wildlife management areas, the state also added its 100th WMA this year in Rutland County.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.