Vermont gets nearly $4M grant for suicide prevention

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is getting nearly $4 million for suicide prevention. The five-year grant comes from the CDC.

The plan is for the group Vermont Addressing Suicide Together or VAST to use the money.

The team will do things like develop a more coordinated statewide prevention effort, utilize data analysis to identify vulnerable populations and expand recovery and peer support groups.

As of one week ago in Vermont, we’re told 72 Vermonters have taken their own lives this year.

Over the last 10 years, the suicide rate in Vermont has gone up with the current rate at 34 percent higher than the U.S.

