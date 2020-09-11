Advertisement

Vt. Air National Guard to welcome new 158th Fighter Wing Command Chief

File Photo
File Photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A ceremony is being held Friday to honor the incoming command chief of the 158th Fighter Wing of the Vermont Air National Guard.

Chief Master Sergeant Jeffrey Stebbins is a local resident of Colchester and has served 29 years in the Air Force. He says he is excited to take over and plans to instill a sense of belonging, inclusion, and fulfillment among his team.

His role will be the primary advisor on operational effectiveness, professional development, readiness, training, utilization, health, morale, and welfare of the more than 900 enlisted airmen of the Vermont Air National Guard.

He replaces Chief Master Sgt. Darin Mauzy who retired last month.

