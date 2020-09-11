BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Brrrr! The fall weather is here!

It will be a clear, chilly night tonight. There could be some frost in parts of the Northeast Kingdom and northern New Hampshire by Saturday morning, so if you are in this area, cover up your plants or bring them inside!

The weekend will start with lots of sunshine on Saturday, and temperatures will rebound into the upper 60s and low 70s after a chilly start to the day.

There may be a bit of sunshine on Sunday morning, but then clouds will move in ahead of an approaching frontal system from the west. That front will bring rain showers by late afternoon and evening on Sunday, lasting through Sunday night into early Monday morning. Skies will clear out again, but we’ll be heading towards another chilly night on Monday night/Tuesday morning.

Next week will feature a stretch of dry and pleasantly cool weather, with a slow warming trend into mid-week.

