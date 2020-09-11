Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Brrrr! The fall weather is here!

It will be a clear, chilly night tonight. There could be some frost in parts of the Northeast Kingdom and northern New Hampshire by Saturday morning, so if you are in this area, cover up your plants or bring them inside!

The weekend will start with lots of sunshine on Saturday, and temperatures will rebound into the upper 60s and low 70s after a chilly start to the day.

There may be a bit of sunshine on Sunday morning, but then clouds will move in ahead of an approaching frontal system from the west. That front will bring rain showers by late afternoon and evening on Sunday, lasting through Sunday night into early Monday morning. Skies will clear out again, but we’ll be heading towards another chilly night on Monday night/Tuesday morning.

Next week will feature a stretch of dry and pleasantly cool weather, with a slow warming trend into mid-week.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gary Sadowsky
A couple of sunny, but cooler days. Some rain late Sunday.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: 9 hours ago
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Thursday Evening Weathercast

Updated: 22 hours ago
Your Thursday evening outlook

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
Another summer day today, but a taste of fall is on the way!

Latest News

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:07 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sadowsky
A few showers, possible thunderstorms today. Nice, cooler Fri. & Sat. Then rain on Sunday.

Forecast

Afternoon Weather Webcast

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:00 AM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
Say goodbye to this summery weather, a taste of fall is on the way!

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:00 AM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Wednesday Evening Weathercast

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT
Your Wednesday evening outlook

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:19 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
More fall like weather is on the way!